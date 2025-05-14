Iran awaits Oman’s green light for new indirect nuclear talks with US - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Iran is awaiting Oman's statement on holding the next round of indirect talks with the US on its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, since the nuclear talks between Iran and the US are mediated by Oman, Oman will announce to the parties the place and time of the next round.

Araghchi stated that the talks between Iran and the US in the previous rounds were very difficult. The issue of uranium enrichment was one of Iran's fundamental principles during the talks.

The Iranian minister added that the US has hindered Iran's development for years through pressure, sanctions and military threats. These are the reasons behind the economic problems in the country.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.