Iran's export activity picks up pace at South Khorasan customs

Exports through South Khorasan Province’s customs increased significantly in the first month of the current Iranian year, rising by over 100% in value and over 50% in weight compared to the same period last year. Governor Mohammad Reza Hashemi reported that 109,000 tons of products, valued at $24 million, were exported.

