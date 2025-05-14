Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Second International Agrarian Innovation Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Baku hosts II International Forum of Agrarian Innovations, Trend reports.

The forum is being held in Baku within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (“Caspian Agro”) and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (“InterFood Azerbaijan”).

The event was attended by director of the Center for Digital Development and Innovation of the Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ASUNP) Elviz Ismayilov, general manager for operations of the Azerbaijan Academy of Robotics and Engineering Ziya Ismayilov, head of department of Tim International LLC Attilio Somma, director for innovation and digital development of Digital Umbrella LLC Leyla Hajiyeva, general director of Peerstack Academy Jamal Rzayev.

Will be updated