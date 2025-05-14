Chinese agrochemical manufacturer keen to export its products to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. A Chinese corporation, a producer of agrochemicals, is looking for a partner to enter the Azerbaijani market, General Manager of Jiangsu Inter-China Group Dean Zhang told Trend on the sidelines of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) held in Baku.

He first provided information about the company he represents and said that this was his first visit to Azerbaijan.

"We are a leading scientific and research manufacturer and supplier in the field of agrochemicals and bioresearch materials in China.

This is our first visit to this beautiful country. We came here only to look for a local partner. In fact, we don't know the specific form of cooperation with a local partner, but we can start by presenting our products at the initial stage," he pointed out.

The company representative also spoke about the possibilities of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"If our products are considered suitable and acceptable by Azerbaijani companies and the market, I think that as a next step we can discuss the form of cooperation.

Just as we cooperate with other countries, with Azerbaijan, whether it be distribution or production in the form of a joint venture - all these forms of cooperation are open for discussion," he added.

