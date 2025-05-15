Azerbaijan surges ahead with rapid uptake of high-speed broadband
Azerbaijan has seen a major leap in internet infrastructure, with fiber-optic connections now making up over 90 percent of fixed internet and average speeds surpassing 70 Mbps. This transformation—driven by the "Online Azerbaijan" initiative has significantly narrowed the digital divide, especially in rural areas.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy