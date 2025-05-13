Azerbaijan’s oil refining output declines amid lower production rates in 4M2025

Azerbaijan’s oil refining output hit the skids, totaling 1.8 million tons from January to April 2025, which is an 18.2 percent drop in the bucket compared to the same stretch in 2024. During that stretch, the nation churned out a whopping 9.1 million tons of oil, condensate included. The Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field racked up a whopping 5.3 million tons.

