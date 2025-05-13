Azerbaijan's economy grows by margin in 4M2025

Photo: "Taxes" newspaper

From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan’s economy saw a slight uptick of nearly 1 percent year-on-year, crossing the threshold of a gross domestic product (GDP) of over 30 billion manat. While the oil and gas sector took a hit of nearly 4 percent, the non-oil and gas sector managed to turn the tide, expanding by over 3 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register