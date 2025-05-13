Uzbekistan, China to launch visa-free travel initiative

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. A visa-free agreement between Uzbekistan and China is set to come into force on June 1, 2025, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

This landmark agreement will allow citizens of both nations to travel, enter, exit, and transit through each other’s territories without the need for a visa. Under the agreement, Uzbek and Chinese nationals will be permitted to stay in each other's countries for up to 30 days per visit, with a maximum total stay of 90 days within any 180-day period.

For those planning to stick around for more than 30 days, it's a good idea to get your ducks in a row and apply for a visa ahead of time.



However, the visa-free regime won't cut the mustard for those looking to land a job, pursue education, dive into media-related work, or engage in any activities that need a green light from the relevant authorities of the host country.

The agreement will not cover travel to China’s special administrative regions—Hong Kong and Macau.

