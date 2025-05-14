Strategic alliances with Global South likely to benefit Azerbaijan - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Azerbaijan stands to gain from closer engagement with the Global South, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Trend reports.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, held under the theme “The Rise of the Global South and the West: Azerbaijan’s Role, New Opportunities for Cooperation and Development,” Shafiyev emphasized the growing relevance of the Global South on the world stage.

He noted that the Global South is no longer just a discussion platform—it is taking concrete steps in international affairs.

“It has become not only a geographic but also a political and economic concept.

Azerbaijan could benefit significantly from aligning more closely with the Global South, particularly through the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which he noted is a key part of this broader coalition. Azerbaijan must actively cooperate with the Global South to expand its political and economic opportunities," he added.

