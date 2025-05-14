Uzbekistan, Slovenia explore opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. On May 13, the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting between Deputy Minister Akram Aliyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Slovenia to Uzbekistan Alenka Suhadolnik, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and discussed future prospects, with a particular focus on expanding collaboration in key sectors such as industry, technology, pharmaceuticals, energy, chemical production, construction, and agriculture.

The parties also underscored the importance of upcoming bilateral events, notably the organization of a joint business forum that will bring together representatives from the business communities of both countries.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Uzbek-Slovenian projects and expressed mutual interest in deepening practical cooperation and launching new joint initiatives.