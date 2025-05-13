Uzbekistan sees growth in per capita income in Q1 2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's per capita income took a giant leap, hitting 5.9 million soums ($468), showing that the country's economic ship is sailing smoothly. While the nominal growth is a feather in the cap, real earnings took a bit of a hit from inflation, underscoring the importance of keeping a close eye on purchasing power trends.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy