Uzbekistan sees growth in per capita income in Q1 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's per capita income took a giant leap, hitting 5.9 million soums ($468), showing that the country's economic ship is sailing smoothly. While the nominal growth is a feather in the cap, real earnings took a bit of a hit from inflation, underscoring the importance of keeping a close eye on purchasing power trends.

