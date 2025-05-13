Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin dwindles in price

The price of a newly minted Bahar Azadi gold coin in Iran has slightly decreased recently, with a shift in value due to fluctuations in the currency exchange market following the adoption of a floating exchange rate system by the Central Bank of Iran. Other variations of the coin, including older versions and smaller denominations, also saw changes in their prices.

