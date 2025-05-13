Uzbekistan reveals significant growth in foreign-invested enterprises
As of April 2025, the number of enterprises with foreign investment in Uzbekistan has soared past 15,700, reflecting a remarkable leap over the last five years. The data paints a picture of a changing tide in the country's foreign investment scene, where joint ventures are taking a backseat while fully foreign-owned enterprises are coming into their own. This trend shines a light on Uzbekistan's rising star as a hotspot for foreign investment, mirroring the winds of change in the nation's economic landscape.
