Jordanian carrier plans direct Kazakhstan route starting 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. A meeting took place between the Vice Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lastayev, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Kazakhstan, Hamza Al-Omari, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

“During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of signing an air service agreement and addressed the issue of launching direct flights between the two countries,” the statement said.



Moreover, in the course of the meeting, Al-Omari also pointed out that Royal Jordanian Airlines plans to begin operating direct flights to Kazakhstan starting in June 2026, with a frequency of two flights per week. In turn, the Kazakh side expressed its readiness to provide the necessary assistance to launch the flights within the framework of existing agreements.

The two parties also agreed on a timeline for signing an agreement on the mutual recognition of seafarers' diplomas between the countries.

Previously, during the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in February of this year, the Jordanian side had expressed its intention to initiate flights to Kazakhstan.