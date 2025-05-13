AD Ports Group sets sail on strategic logistics project in Kazakhstan

Photo: Akorda

AD Ports Group has announced a $775 million investment in Kazakhstan, focusing on major logistics and maritime projects. Key initiatives include a multifunctional terminal at the Port of Kuryk and a joint fleet expansion with KazMunayGas to enhance cargo and oil transport across the Caspian Sea. These developments aim to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role in the Middle Corridor trade route.

