AD Ports Group sets sail on strategic logistics project in Kazakhstan
Photo: Akorda
AD Ports Group has announced a $775 million investment in Kazakhstan, focusing on major logistics and maritime projects. Key initiatives include a multifunctional terminal at the Port of Kuryk and a joint fleet expansion with KazMunayGas to enhance cargo and oil transport across the Caspian Sea. These developments aim to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role in the Middle Corridor trade route.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy