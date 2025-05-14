Kazakhstan eyes expansion of transit routes to enhance economic impact

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a meeting of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held to discuss the development of the transport and logistics sector, Trend reports.

Reports were heard from Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev and several heads of central government agencies.

"The task was set to increase the volume of transit transportation as one of the necessary steps to achieve a multiplicative effect, including through the integration into global supply chains," the statement said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Tokayev pulled no punches in criticizing the transport sector, pointing out that its modernization is being held back by a perfect storm of systemic issues and a failure to get the ball rolling on plans.

"The president pointed out the difficulties in cargo clearance at the border, the unsatisfactory condition of many checkpoints, and the lag in the schedules of major infrastructure transit projects," the statement adds.

Moreover, Tokayev emphasized the importance of organizing "green corridors" and utilizing the logistical advantages of the country. According to him, in the face of global challenges, Kazakhstan must not only maintain but also strengthen its competitive advantages. He also spoke about the need to saturate the aviation fuel market to increase cargo transportation.

Subsequent to the convening, President Tokayev issued a formal censure to Minister Marat Karabaev regarding the deficiencies identified in his operational performance. The president also mandated the implementation of robust strategies to be executed.