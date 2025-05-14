Iranian MFA brings up selection process of its ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The process of selecting Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan is in its final stage, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, told reporters at the 36th International Book Fair being held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

In his assessment, the requisite protocols have been duly executed concerning the ambassadorial designation.



Baghaei articulated that the bilateral dynamics between Iran and Azerbaijan have consistently exhibited a cordial and conventional nature.



It is pertinent to highlight that the tenure of Iran's diplomatic envoy to Azerbaijan, Seyed Abbas Mousavi, reached its conclusion in May 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel