Azerbaijan spotlights EBRD partnership's value for boosted green and digital transition

Economy Materials 14 May 2025 14:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan spotlights EBRD partnership's value for boosted green and digital transition
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to advancing its partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, this partnership plays a key role in promoting modern approaches and accelerating the country’s transition toward green and digital development.

"Within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the EBRD, we extended our sincere gratitude to First Vice-President Jürgen Rigterink, who is preparing to conclude his tenure at the Bank, for his valuable contributions to enhancing bilateral cooperation, and wished every success to Greg Guyett upon his appointment to this position, " the minister added.

