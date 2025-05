BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 took place in Basel, Switzerland, Trend reports.

The Mamagama group, representing Azerbaijan at the competition, came in 10th in the first semi-final, performing the song Run With U.

The first finalists were representatives of Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia, Portugal and Ukraine.

The second semi-final will take place on May 15, and the final on May 17.