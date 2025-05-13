Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The second International Agrarian Innovation Forum was held within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, focusing on the theme of "Agriculture mobilizing countries for the sake of nature," Trend reports.

Panel discussions during the forum covered a range of topics, including agropark models, the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture, the development of agricultural insurance systems, sustainable food systems, and the role of women in the agrarian sector. Local and international experts participated in these discussions, which also addressed innovative agricultural practices, exchange of knowledge in agricultural and food sciences, and regional cooperation in combating terrorism and organized crime.

Azad Jafarli, Head of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Apparatus, moderated the first session on "The world after Baku COP29: Achievements, prospects and opportunities in climate change", which discussed the importance of the upcoming COP29 conference in Azerbaijan and its strategic initiatives related to climate change. He emphasized Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to combating climate change, underscoring the nation’s proactive role in COP29. He highlighted that the conference has led to the launch of several strategic initiatives, the establishment of new mechanisms, and the setting of ambitious goals aimed at tackling global environmental challenges.