Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 13 May 2025 20:11 (UTC +04:00)
Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The second International Agrarian Innovation Forum was held within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, focusing on the theme of "Agriculture mobilizing countries for the sake of nature," Trend reports.

Panel discussions during the forum covered a range of topics, including agropark models, the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture, the development of agricultural insurance systems, sustainable food systems, and the role of women in the agrarian sector. Local and international experts participated in these discussions, which also addressed innovative agricultural practices, exchange of knowledge in agricultural and food sciences, and regional cooperation in combating terrorism and organized crime.

Azad Jafarli, Head of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Apparatus, moderated the first session on "The world after Baku COP29: Achievements, prospects and opportunities in climate change", which discussed the importance of the upcoming COP29 conference in Azerbaijan and its strategic initiatives related to climate change. He emphasized Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to combating climate change, underscoring the nation’s proactive role in COP29. He highlighted that the conference has led to the launch of several strategic initiatives, the establishment of new mechanisms, and the setting of ambitious goals aimed at tackling global environmental challenges.

In his address, David Songulashvili, Georgia’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, praised the COP29 event in Azerbaijan, noting its pivotal role in advancing global climate action. He pointed out that the event has not only contributed significantly to the fight against climate change but also opened up new avenues for sustainable agricultural development, investment, and trade, creating lasting opportunities for regional and global collaboration.

Mohamed Abdi Hayir, Somalia’s Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, highlighted the significant impact of climate change on agriculture, stressing the urgent need for global cooperation to address the widespread threats it poses to food and water security worldwide.

Abdulkadir Polat, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, underscored the critical importance of efficiently managing natural resources in the face of climate change. He emphasized Turkey’s commitment to supporting global efforts in environmental protection and described the COP29 event held in Azerbaijan as a key starting point for more effective action against global climate change.

In her remarks, Ilhama Gadimova, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, credited the visionary domestic and foreign policies of President Ilham Aliyev for enhancing the country’s international standing and establishing it as a trusted partner. Highlighting Azerbaijan’s dynamic economic growth and strategic location at the crossroads of key transportation corridors, Gadimova noted that the country's alignment with international ecological and agricultural standards, along with its leadership in COP29 initiatives, positions Azerbaijan as a potential regional and global hub for agro-climate diplomacy.

Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, reflected on the outcomes of COP29, calling the event a pivotal moment in climate negotiations amid a complex geopolitical landscape. He highlighted that significant and difficult decisions were made during the event, which proved highly effective in advancing multilateral diplomacy.

Manuel Montenegro, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Azerbaijan, spoke about the multifaceted measures introduced at COP29. He emphasized that these initiatives would increase farmers' access to financial resources, particularly for those most vulnerable to climate change, while also promoting the development of smart, climate-resilient agricultural and food systems. Montenegro pointed to the "Baku Climate Harmony Initiative for Farmers" as a key step in strengthening global cooperation in the fight against climate change and advancing collective achievements.

The forum also featured panel discussions on topics such as "Development Prospects of Smart Villages: Systemic and Institutional Agro-Green Approaches Through the Eyes of Diplomats" and "Unifying Agricultural Efforts Against the Impact of Climate Change: Global Challenges, Opportunities, and Solutions." These sessions explored the role of agrarian innovations in food security, innovative productivity solutions, efficient land and water resource management, and climate change mitigation, alongside global collaboration in these areas.

Throughout the discussions, participants were provided with valuable insights and updates on Azerbaijan’s agricultural development, innovative practices, and progress made in combating climate change.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)
Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)
Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)
Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)
Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)
Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more