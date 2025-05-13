Int'l Agricultural Innovation Forum draws to close at Caspian Agro 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The second
International Agrarian Innovation Forum was held within the
framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural
Exhibition, focusing on the theme of "Agriculture mobilizing
countries for the sake of nature," Trend reports.
Panel discussions during the forum covered a range of topics,
including agropark models, the application of artificial
intelligence in agriculture, the development of agricultural
insurance systems, sustainable food systems, and the role of women
in the agrarian sector. Local and international experts
participated in these discussions, which also addressed innovative
agricultural practices, exchange of knowledge in agricultural and
food sciences, and regional cooperation in combating terrorism and
organized crime.
Azad Jafarli, Head of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Apparatus,
moderated the first session on "The world after Baku COP29:
Achievements, prospects and opportunities in climate change", which
discussed the importance of the upcoming COP29 conference in
Azerbaijan and its strategic initiatives related to climate change.
He emphasized Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to combating climate
change, underscoring the nation’s proactive role in COP29. He
highlighted that the conference has led to the launch of several
strategic initiatives, the establishment of new mechanisms, and the
setting of ambitious goals aimed at tackling global environmental
challenges.
In his address, David Songulashvili, Georgia’s Minister of
Environmental Protection and Agriculture, praised the COP29 event
in Azerbaijan, noting its pivotal role in advancing global climate
action. He pointed out that the event has not only contributed
significantly to the fight against climate change but also opened
up new avenues for sustainable agricultural development,
investment, and trade, creating lasting opportunities for regional
and global collaboration.
Mohamed Abdi Hayir, Somalia’s Minister of Agriculture and
Irrigation, highlighted the significant impact of climate change on
agriculture, stressing the urgent need for global cooperation to
address the widespread threats it poses to food and water security
worldwide.
Abdulkadir Polat, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of
Turkey, underscored the critical importance of efficiently managing
natural resources in the face of climate change. He emphasized
Turkey’s commitment to supporting global efforts in environmental
protection and described the COP29 event held in Azerbaijan as a
key starting point for more effective action against global climate
change.
In her remarks, Ilhama Gadimova, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of
Agriculture, credited the visionary domestic and foreign policies
of President Ilham Aliyev for enhancing the country’s international
standing and establishing it as a trusted partner. Highlighting
Azerbaijan’s dynamic economic growth and strategic location at the
crossroads of key transportation corridors, Gadimova noted that the
country's alignment with international ecological and agricultural
standards, along with its leadership in COP29 initiatives,
positions Azerbaijan as a potential regional and global hub for
agro-climate diplomacy.
Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan, reflected on the outcomes of COP29, calling the event a
pivotal moment in climate negotiations amid a complex geopolitical
landscape. He highlighted that significant and difficult decisions
were made during the event, which proved highly effective in
advancing multilateral diplomacy.
Manuel Montenegro, the Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Azerbaijan, spoke about the
multifaceted measures introduced at COP29. He emphasized that these
initiatives would increase farmers' access to financial resources,
particularly for those most vulnerable to climate change, while
also promoting the development of smart, climate-resilient
agricultural and food systems. Montenegro pointed to the "Baku
Climate Harmony Initiative for Farmers" as a key step in
strengthening global cooperation in the fight against climate
change and advancing collective achievements.
The forum also featured panel discussions on topics such as
"Development Prospects of Smart Villages: Systemic and
Institutional Agro-Green Approaches Through the Eyes of Diplomats"
and "Unifying Agricultural Efforts Against the Impact of Climate
Change: Global Challenges, Opportunities, and Solutions." These
sessions explored the role of agrarian innovations in food
security, innovative productivity solutions, efficient land and
water resource management, and climate change mitigation, alongside
global collaboration in these areas.
Throughout the discussions, participants were provided with
valuable insights and updates on Azerbaijan’s agricultural
development, innovative practices, and progress made in combating
climate change.
