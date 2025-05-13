Chinese Beijing EFUN Group keen to expand co-op with Azerbaijan - company's rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Chinese company Beijing EFUN Group is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan and looking for partners in the local market, the sales director of Beijing EFUN Technology, Carter Xie told Trend.

He made the remark during the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition - Caspian Agro.

“This is the first time we have come to Azerbaijan for the exhibition. Our goal is to explore the market and find partners, for example, as an exclusive agency. We produce concrete mixers, garbage trucks, chassis, as well as WEW tractors. In addition, we cooperate with well-known brands such as Fortune and Karma. We hope that we can successfully present our products and establish connections with potential customers,” he said.

According to the company representative, following the exhibition, the delegation plans to visit local enterprises and continue studying the market.

Caspian Agro International Exhibition is held from May 13 to May 16. The II International Forum of Agrarian Innovations is held within its framework. The exhibition is attended by 450 companies from 31 countries.