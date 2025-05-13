Azerbaijan, Brazil collaborate on major climate finance plan ahead of COP30 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ As the host of COP30, we are currently collaborating with our Brazilian counterparts on a comprehensive roadmap from Baku to Belem to secure 1.3 trillion in climate financing, said Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking as part of the Caspian Agro International Agricultural Exhibition in Baku, Rafiyev participated in a conference titled "Agriculture Mobilizing Countries for Nature", where he emphasized the collaborative efforts to reach this financial target.

“To achieve the 1.3 trillion target by COP29, all countries will need to work together over the next decade, mobilizing not only government funds but also resources from the private sector, multilateral development banks, and other sources.

As the host of COP30, we are currently collaborating with our Brazilian counterparts on a comprehensive roadmap from Baku to Belem to secure 1.3 trillion in climate financing. This document will be presented to member states at the COP in Belém. The primary objective is to outline pathways for reaching the target amount while clearly defining the responsibilities and targets for each sector and aligning them with the specific goals of the participating nations," the deputy minister added.

