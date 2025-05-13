Azerbaijan clears annual inflation trends
In April 2025, Azerbaijan's consumer price index (CPI) rose by 6.3 percent year-on-year. According to the State Statistics Committee, the highest annual price increases were seen in food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco, each rising by 7.6 percent.
