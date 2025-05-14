Financial and customer experience trainings held for students at Kapital Bank

As the country’s leading bank, Kapital Bank continues to support youth – especially students – in gaining new experiences and fostering their personal development. This time, special training sessions were organized for students from four universities within the bank. The project, aimed at enhancing young people's knowledge in the fields of finance and customer experience, took place last week.

The first event was held in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University. During the visit, students were introduced to the bank’s financial departments. In the training session, they learned about the latest developments in financial accounting, internal bookkeeping, financial analysis and management, material motivation, and regulatory reporting, and had the opportunity to ask questions of interest.

The next initiative, titled “CX Day,” was organized for students from Baku State University, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, and the Baku branch of Moscow State University after M.V.Lomonosov. During the event, the bank’s experts shared their insights on analyzing and understanding customer experience, as well as its role in product creation and development. Students were also introduced to strategies for personal development and building a career in this field.

Through such initiatives aimed at the development of young professionals, the bank seeks to support their career growth and professional advancement. It should be noted that these projects are ongoing, and more students will have the opportunity to benefit from them throughout the year.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 118 branches and 54 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.