Azerbaijan plans new business and economics buildings for its Garabagh University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan is moving forward with plans to expand Garabagh University, commissioning the construction of new academic buildings dedicated to its Business and Economics faculties, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Science and Education, in conjunction with the Department of Capital Construction and Supply, has successfully concluded the design and budgeting phase of the initiative.



The governmental entity has conferred the contractual obligation upon Ideal Project LLC, delegating to the enterprise the responsibility of producing architectural schematics for the forthcoming infrastructure.



In accordance with the contractual stipulations, the organization has received a disbursement of 698,914 manat ($411,125) for the architectural schematics pertaining to the university’s academic edifices.

