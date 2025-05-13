Kazakhstan, UAE partner on multi-billion dollar investment to revolutionize Astana airport
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport and a UAE-based company have signed a major investment agreement to develop Astana Airport, including new terminals, a cargo facility, and a multifunctional aerotropolis. The project will bring the airport equipment into the 21st century, roll out digital systems, and ensure the staff are trained up to snuff with certified training. Moreover, the two countries decided to join forces on road transport, putting their heads together on technical know-how and getting their ducks in a row with regulatory alignment.
