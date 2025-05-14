Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors

Uzbekistan Materials 14 May 2025 07:51 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. On May 13, the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, held a meeting with members of the International Advisory Council — Alfred Gusenbauer, Aleksander Kwaśniewski, and Štefan Füle.

The meeting focused on discussing strategic directions for attracting foreign investment, strengthening Uzbekistan’s industrial potential, and broadening trade and economic cooperation with global partners.

Special attention was paid to the integration of advanced international practices into the country’s ongoing reform agenda, aimed at increasing the competitiveness and sustainability of the national economy.

Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors
Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors
Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors
Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors
Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors
Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors
Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors
Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors
Latest

Latest

Read more