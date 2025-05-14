Uzbekistan discusses investment strategy and economic reforms with international advisors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. On May 13, the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, held a meeting with members of the International Advisory Council — Alfred Gusenbauer, Aleksander Kwaśniewski, and Štefan Füle.

The meeting focused on discussing strategic directions for attracting foreign investment, strengthening Uzbekistan’s industrial potential, and broadening trade and economic cooperation with global partners.

Special attention was paid to the integration of advanced international practices into the country’s ongoing reform agenda, aimed at increasing the competitiveness and sustainability of the national economy.