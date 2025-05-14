Azerbaijan's oil condensate output faces setback in 1Q2025

From January to April 2025, Azerbaijan produced 9.1 million tons of oil and condensate, marking a decrease of nearly one million tons (over 5 percent) compared to the same period in 2024. The production breakdown shows that the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field accounted for 5.3 million tons.

