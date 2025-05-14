Azerbaijan's oil condensate output faces setback in 1Q2025
From January to April 2025, Azerbaijan produced 9.1 million tons of oil and condensate, marking a decrease of nearly one million tons (over 5 percent) compared to the same period in 2024. The production breakdown shows that the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field accounted for 5.3 million tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy