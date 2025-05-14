Visit of Turkish National Defense University’s delegation to Azerbaijan continues

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The visit of senior staff, teachers, and listeners of the "Staff Management Course" of the Air Force Academy and Naval Academy of National Defense University (NDU) of Türkiye continues under the leadership of Deputy Rector of the Turkish NDU, Professor Talat Canbolat, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, the guests visited the Azerbaijan Air Force and Naval Forces.

During the meetings, the Turkish delegation was provided with detailed information about the activities of the Azerbaijan Air Force and Naval Forces, and briefings were given.

According to the plan, the guests visited one of the military units of the Air Force, as well as the Naval Forces’ Operations Center and warships.

As part of the visit, the Turkish delegation’s questions were answered.

