Greek Plastika Kritis praises cooperation with Azerbaijan - representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Greek company Plastika Kritis highly appreciates cooperation with Azerbaijan, the engineer-agronomist of the export department of Plastika Kritis Dimitris Milios told Trend.

He made the remark during the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, Caspian Agro.

“We have been working in Azerbaijan for more than ten years. Our products are used in modern and high-tech greenhouses in the Baku area. We supply greenhouse film with improved characteristics contributing to higher yields and quality of vegetable products. In Baku, we cooperate with Grow Group, and we appreciate this partnership very much,” he said.

Caspian Agro International Exhibition takes place from May 13 through 16. Within its framework II International Forum of Agrarian Innovations is held. The exhibition is attended by 450 companies from 31 countries.