Iran reveals upcoming costs on its Bushehr port
Iran is set to fork out 7.23 trillion rials ($12.7 million) to get the ball rolling on development plans for Bushehr port. Work will begin in May, focusing on warehouse repairs, platform renovations, and cleaning ship approach channels. All the projects are on track to be wrapped up within a year.
