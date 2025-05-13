Uzbekistan and UAE discuss joint projects in digital infrastructure (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. On May 13, the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov met with a delegation from the UAE-based telecommunications giant “e&” (Etisalat), led by Vice President Jasim Abdulla, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for launching joint projects to advance Uzbekistan’s telecommunications and digital infrastructure. Discussions covered potential investments in local telecom companies, as well as collaboration on data center development and broader digital infrastructure initiatives.

The “e&” delegation commended Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic reforms, the liberalization of the telecommunications market, and the country’s efforts to create a favorable climate for foreign investment.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to take concrete steps toward the joint implementation of the proposed projects.

Founded in 1976, “e&” operates in 38 countries, with its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company serves 189.3 million subscribers, employs over 40,000 people, and holds assets worth USD 49.8 billion.