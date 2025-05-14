Kazakhstan, World Bank set to co-develop strategic projects for 2026–2030

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev met with Tatyana Proskuryakova, the World Bank’s Regional Director for Central Asia, to discuss the preparation of a new Partnership Strategy for 2026–2030 and ongoing joint initiatives. The meeting focused on projects such as the preservation of the Northern Aral Sea, the creation of a Disaster Recovery Fund, and a risk insurance system. Discussions also included the construction of water supply and wastewater facilities, with the World Bank offering assistance.

