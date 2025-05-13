Azerbaijan and Türkiye tackle key topics in high-level talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ On May 13, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye, Okay Memiş, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister welcomed the guest and conveyed pleasure with seeing him in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the fraternal and friendly relations between the heads of state made a great contribution to the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, as a result of which military relations between the two countries are at a high stage of development.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov emphasized that the number of joint exercises involving the servicemen from both brotherly countries increased this year compared to the previous year.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, O.Memiş conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to the Minister of Defense. He highlighted the importance of further expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation.

At the meeting, the positive impact of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations on ensuring peace and security in the region was emphasized, as well as other issues of interest were discussed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel