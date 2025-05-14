Azerbaijan gears up for two major summits in 2026 - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Azerbaijan is set to host two major international summits in 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev said, Trend reports.

Speaking during an expanded session of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, held under the theme “The Rise of the Global South and the West: Azerbaijan’s Role, New Opportunities for Cooperation and Development,” Rafiyev announced that in the designated year, the country will host the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and assume the organization's chairmanship for the following two years.

The deputy minister also confirmed that Azerbaijan will host the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the year ahead.

