Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan gears up for two major summits in 2026 - deputy minister

Politics Materials 14 May 2025 13:46 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Azerbaijan is set to host two major international summits in 2026, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev said, Trend reports.

Speaking during an expanded session of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations, held under the theme “The Rise of the Global South and the West: Azerbaijan’s Role, New Opportunities for Cooperation and Development,” Rafiyev announced that in the designated year, the country will host the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and assume the organization's chairmanship for the following two years.

The deputy minister also confirmed that Azerbaijan will host the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the year ahead.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more