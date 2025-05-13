Baku hosts crucial defense talks between Azerbaijan and Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ On May 13, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation led by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler. The Turkish delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the visit, the Turkish delegation visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their bright memory.

Turkish National Defense Minister arrived at Victory Park and laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument.

During the official welcoming ceremony at the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, following the ceremonial passage in front of the guard of honor, the National Anthems of both countries were performed, and the Book of Honor was signed following the protocol.

At the meeting held at the Ministry, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister welcomed his counterpart and expressed satisfaction at seeing him in Azerbaijan. Colonel General Z. Hasanov positively assessed the current state and development of cooperation in the field of defense and security within the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic partnership.

Y.Güler conveyed pleasure with his visit to Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for the sincerity and hospitality. The guest highlighted the significance of mutual visits and such meetings to enhance Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues.