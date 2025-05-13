Azerbaijan’s fruit and veggie exports hit record-breaking growth in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijani entrepreneurs exported fruits and vegetables valued at $153.3 million from January through March 2025, said Mammad Musayev, the President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In his speech at the opening ceremony of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition "Caspian Agro" in Baku today, Musayev emphasized the importance of the agricultural sector for both employment and the country's food security.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, hundreds of modern agro-parks, processing plants, and new production areas have been established. The share of local products in meeting domestic demand has increased. In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs exported fruit and vegetables worth $153.3 million. Sales of processed vegetables and fruits amounted to $8.7 million, while alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages worth approximately 14 million manat ($8.2 million), and cotton fiber valued at around 40 million manat ($23.5 million) were also exported.

I am confident that 'Caspian Agro' and 'Interfood Azerbaijan' will continue to serve as rich, valuable platforms for food industry specialists, offering new opportunities for export and collaboration. The application of new technologies in this field, establishing partnerships, and exchanging experiences with international experts will elevate the sector to new heights," he noted.

