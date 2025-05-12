Wildberries expands offerings with new “Made in Uzbekistan” category

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Online platform Wildberries has introduced a new section called Made in Uzbekistan, dedicated to products from Uzbek manufacturers, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

This section brings together locally made products, ranging from textiles and cosmetics to home goods and food items. The Made in Uzbekistan label helps consumers quickly navigate and select authentic products with guaranteed origin.

Manufacturers can be featured in the Made in Uzbekistan section after contacting the Ministry, undergoing verification, and providing the necessary documentation.

This initiative is aimed at supporting local manufacturers, expanding the export opportunities for Uzbek companies, and promoting national brands in international markets. Wildberries and the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade will continue their collaboration to develop online exports and strengthen the position of Uzbek products on global digital platforms.

Founded in 2004, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform in Russia and Eastern Europe, offering a wide range of products from fashion to electronics. The platform is expanding its reach globally, helping promote local brands and foster international trade.