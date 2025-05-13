Trade along Middle Corridor to create opportunities for Azerbaijan’s logistics sector – EBRD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Trade along the Middle Corridor will create opportunities for Azerbaijan’s logistics sector, Trend reports via the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

“Real GDP growth is projected to moderate to 3 per cent in 2025 and 2.5 per cent in 2026. Growth will be supported by continued expansion in the non-oil economy and sustained public investment. However, the outlook remains highly sensitive to fluctuations in oil and gas prices in the context of increased trade policy uncertainty, weaker external demand and potential setbacks in regional normalisation efforts. In the medium term, trade along the Middle Corridor connecting China to Europe could create opportunities for Azerbaijan’s transport and logistics sectors, as peace-building efforts may unlock new trade routes and investment flows,” reads the Regional Economic Prospects report released by the EBRD.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.