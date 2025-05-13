Uzbekneftegaz, KazMunayGas forge new path for collaboration in oil and gas domain
Photo: Uzbekneftegaz
At the Uzbekistan Oil & Gas – OGU 2025 exhibition, Uzbekneftegaz and KazMunayGas put their heads together and inked a roadmap to broaden their horizons in gas processing, hydrocarbon production, and digital innovation, also building on a March 2025 memorandum regarding digital technologies and industrial safety.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy