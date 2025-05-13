Uzbekneftegaz, KazMunayGas forge new path for collaboration in oil and gas domain

Photo: Uzbekneftegaz

At the Uzbekistan Oil & Gas – OGU 2025 exhibition, Uzbekneftegaz and KazMunayGas put their heads together and inked a roadmap to broaden their horizons in gas processing, hydrocarbon production, and digital innovation, also building on a March 2025 memorandum regarding digital technologies and industrial safety.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register