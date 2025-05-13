EIB backs Spanish start-up with €20M for plant-based development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a 20 million euro loan agreement with Heura Foods, a Barcelona-based start-up specializing in plant-based food innovation, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the financing will support the company’s research, development, and commercialization of sustainable, high-protein alternatives to meat, cheese, and other animal products.

Heura plans to use the funds to advance its R&D program, focusing on legume-based proteins and healthy fats to replace saturated fats and cholesterol in processed foods. The investment will also help scale production by financing new equipment for the company’s laboratories and its manufacturing partners in Spain.

The EIB loan is backed by InvestEU, the European Union’s flagship program aimed at mobilizing over 372 billion euros in additional public and private investment between 2021 and 2027.

The initiative aligns with the EU’s goals of promoting sustainable food systems and strengthening Europe’s bioeconomy sector.