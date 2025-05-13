Azerbaijan's aviation market demonstrates rapid growth, outpacing global rates - IATA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan's aviation market is expected to grow by 40 percent in the next decade, Senior Economist at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Maja Marciniak said during the Aviation Energy Forum of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"I would like to emphasize once again how rapidly the Azerbaijani aviation market is developing. It has not only outpaced global rates but also outpaced the growth rates of Eastern European countries over the past decade. Looking ahead, we forecast another 40 percent growth over the next decade. This is about the number of passengers flying out of Azerbaijan. We are seeing high dynamics both in terms of inbound and outbound travelers," she added.

Marciniak pointed out that a hefty slice of this growth is turned into a goldmine for airlines.

"We are, of course, talking about the revenue of the air carriers themselves - from cargo transportation, passenger flights, and tourist services," she added.

