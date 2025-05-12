Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Zelenskyy ratifies Ukraine–US agreement on rare earth metals cooperation

World Materials 12 May 2025 21:45 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law ratifying an intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and the United States on cooperation in the field of rare earth metals, Trend reports.

The agreement was previously approved by the Verkhovna Rada on May 8, with 338 lawmakers voting in favor.

It is also worth noting that earlier, during the night of April 30 to May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement to establish a joint Investment Recovery Fund, with equal participation from both sides. The document was signed by Ukraine’s First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

