Deputy minister states Iran-US talks disclude uranium enrichment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The indirect talks between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program haven't included details yet regarding the level and volume of uranium enrichment, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian side stated as a framework in the discussions that it may accept a number of restrictions on the level and volume of uranium enrichment within a limited time frame as a confidence-building step.

"The announcement of this readiness by the Iranian side is assessed as a step in return for the lifting of sanctions. Iran's steps are not unilaterally lifted steps. On the contrary, they are put forward as confidence-building steps because Iran is trying to prove that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful," he noted.

The deputy minister added that the opposing sides should also take steps towards lifting sanctions in return.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel