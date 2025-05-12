Air Astana unveils exciting new nonstop flights between Atyrau and Baku

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. Kazakhstan expands the geography of international air transportation from May 2025 - new routes to ten countries, including Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the information, since May 31 this year Air Astana airline launches direct flights on the route Atyrau - Baku with a frequency of three times a week, which will open new opportunities for the development of business and tourist ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Airlines, a state-owned airline, has increased the frequency of its existing flights on the Astana-Baku route from three to four per week since May 12, indicating growing demand for flights between the two capitals.