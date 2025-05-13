Iran's South Oil Company unveils contract figures for oil operations with local startups
The National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has signed four contracts worth nearly $100 million with local startup firms, with two focusing on the domestic production of turbines and compressors. The company is aiming to increase crude oil production through process optimization and improved reservoir extraction.
