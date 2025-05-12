Iran pitches Kish gas field as key energy investment frontier

Iran's Kish gas field is expected to become a major investment hub for industrial players, according to Toraj Dehghani, CEO of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC). At the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition, Dehghani revealed that 10 out of 14 planned wells at the field have been developed, with the potential to produce 28 million cubic meters of gas daily.

