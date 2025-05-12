President Ilham Aliyev amends composition of Coordination Commission on Information Security - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The staff of the Coordination Commission on Information Security has been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the amendment made to the decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 3851 dated March 29, 2018, "On the Establishment of the Coordination Commission on Information Security," by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the new staff of the commission will be as follows:

Chairman of the commission:

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Members of the commission:

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan

Head of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers shall resolve the issues arising from this decree.

The previous staff of the commission was as follows:

Chairman of the commission

Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan

Members of the commission

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan

Director of the Institute of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan