Kyrgyzstan proposes temporary ban on coal exports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 12. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan has put forward for public discussion a draft resolution proposing a temporary six-month ban on the export of coal via road transport, Trend reports.

Exceptions to this ban include the automobile border checkpoints with China, Irkeshtam and Torugart.

The restrictions will not apply to the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzkomur under the Ministry of Energy, which will continue to export coal classified under codes 2701 and 2702 of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The main objective of this draft resolution is to prevent a potential shortage of solid fuels in the domestic market, particularly during the autumn-winter period, and to regulate and control coal prices for the population.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country produced 69,200 tons of hard coal from January through March 2025, which is a 51.6 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. In contrast, lignite (brown coal) production saw a growth, with 954,100 tons extracted in the first quarter of 2025, a 29.9 percent increase from 734,200 tons in the same period of 2024.

Additionally, today the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan announced the lifting of a temporary ban on cement imports. This move aims to support growth in the construction industry and ensure stability in the market.

