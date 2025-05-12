Iran gets ready to fire up game-changing Jask oil terminal

Iran plans to launch the Jask oil terminal within the current Iranian year, with construction on the accompanying Goreh-Jask pipeline now 70–80 percent complete. The $1.8 billion project, managed by local firms, aims to transport up to 1 million barrels of crude oil daily from Bushehr to the Gulf of Oman.

